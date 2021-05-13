Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber Sells 8,188 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $142,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $388,664.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.