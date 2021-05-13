Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

