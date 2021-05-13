Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.00

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1202786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $410,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $166,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,616,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,054,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

