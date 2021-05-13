Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) vs. FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Critical Analysis

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shopify and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $1.58 billion 84.15 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -1,153.09 FalconStor Software $16.54 million 1.73 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify.

Risk and Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shopify and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 13 19 0 2.55 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $1,406.09, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 7.99% 2.35% 2.03% FalconStor Software 8.79% -22.46% 23.75%

Summary

Shopify beats FalconStor Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

