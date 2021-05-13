Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) vs. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Financial Analysis

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 22.74% 8.05% 0.95% SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.81 $16.20 million $1.28 13.05 SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.82 $26.55 million $1.68 13.74

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Shore Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 22 full service branches, 24 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

