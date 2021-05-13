Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY opened at $83.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.