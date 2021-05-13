Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Announces Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Sientra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

