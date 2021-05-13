Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60.

