SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

