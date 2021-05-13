Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $5,853,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $182.78 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,455 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,919. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

