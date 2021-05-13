Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HRL opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.