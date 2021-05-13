Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

NYSE:RJF opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.