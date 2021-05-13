Signaturefd LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

