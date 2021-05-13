Signaturefd LLC Has $467,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

