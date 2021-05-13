Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,757 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Newmont by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,537 shares of company stock worth $2,376,730 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.