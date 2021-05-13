Simple Software Solutions Achieves Market Cap of $284,713.91 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 69.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $284,713.91 and $2,312.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029535 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001435 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003798 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,797,330 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

