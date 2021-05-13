SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. SiriusPoint has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

