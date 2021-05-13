SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 22,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 438,420 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.67.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

