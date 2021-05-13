SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John T. Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $172.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,891,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

