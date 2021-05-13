SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $159.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.69. 6,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,168. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

