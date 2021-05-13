SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $188.34 and last traded at $188.75. 6,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 311,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,168. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

