Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

