Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

