Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.14.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.29 and a 12 month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

