Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$35.70 and last traded at C$35.40, with a volume of 10918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 22.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZZZ. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

