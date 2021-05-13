Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

