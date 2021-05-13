SmileyCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,416.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 39.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2,416.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

