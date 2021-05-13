Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Soliton by 87.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Soliton by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

