Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SOLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Soliton has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Soliton by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Soliton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Soliton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Soliton by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.