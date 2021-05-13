Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.Sotera Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 2,704,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,556. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.32.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

