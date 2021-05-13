Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

SOHO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 3,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,849. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

