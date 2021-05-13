SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

Shares of SouthGobi Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. SouthGobi Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.