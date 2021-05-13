Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,578 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $216,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $2,642,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the airline’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.