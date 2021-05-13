Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of SWX opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

