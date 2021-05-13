Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NYSE SWX opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

