SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SP Plus in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

SP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SP Plus stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $734.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

