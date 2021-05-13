Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $80,040.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

