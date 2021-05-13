SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.