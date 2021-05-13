Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $90.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

