Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.91.

TSE TOY opened at C$41.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.30. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$16.87 and a twelve month high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. Research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

