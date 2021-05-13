Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPXSF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

SPXSF stock remained flat at $$170.99 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.07. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $171.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

