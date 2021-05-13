Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £130 ($169.85) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,700.56 ($126.74).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £118.35 ($154.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 12-month high of £123.60 ($161.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

