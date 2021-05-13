Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

