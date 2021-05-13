Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,633 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,030,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

