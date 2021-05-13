Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.04.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,371. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

