Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,285.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.