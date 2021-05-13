SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 30,400 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $178.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,914. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.