SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 65,000 U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JETS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $28.98.

