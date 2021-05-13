SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 668,657 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 668,657 shares during the period. Embraer accounts for about 2.8% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.90% of Embraer worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $4,604,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3,722.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 607,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 79,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,277. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

