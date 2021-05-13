St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

